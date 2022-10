BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bryan Texas Utilities customers might want to double check that they’re actually talking to someone from the company.

The company said Wednesday night that customers are receiving calls demanding payment and threatening disconnection. BTU says it will never call customers to demand payment or threaten disconnection.

If customers have any questions about the status of their accounts, they can visit the online account portal on the official website or call 979-821-5700.