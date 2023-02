BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A train crash caused traffic delays in Bryan on Tuesday morning.

The Bryan Police Department tells FOX 44 News that a vehicle approached a railroad crossing near the intersection of Finfeather Road and West Dodge Street around 7:30 a.m. The driver paid no attention to the railroad crossing arms, and was then struck by a passing train.

No injuries have been reported. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation.