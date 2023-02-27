BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in a fatal vehicle accident in Bryan has been identified.

The Bryan Police Department says 68-year-old Johnnye Mary Walton, of Bryan, was the pedestrian on the bicycle.

The department said that two vehicles crashed in the intersection of E 29th Street and Barak Lane last weekend. After crashing, one of the vehicles struck a pedestrian on her bicycle who was waiting to cross the intersection – identified as Walton.

Walton was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Occupants in both of the vehicles were not injured.

Roads in the area were shut down, and travelers were urged to seek alternate routes. The roadway has since reopened, as of 5:22 p.m. Sunday.

This collision is still under investigation.