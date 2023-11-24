COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – College Station Police officers got some help catching a wanted man on Friday morning.

The Police Department tells FOX 44 News that officers received a call at approximately 9:30 a.m. from a citizen at Post Oak Mall, located at 1500 Harvey Road. The citizen reported spotting a man who was wanted for theft.

Officers were dispatched the mall. This was a follow up to an investigation involving 49-year-old Lester Glenn Guyton, Jr., who was inside the building.

Dispatch discovered that Guyton had seven active warrants for his arrest prior to officers arriving on scene. Those warrants include two charges of Possession of Controlled Substance, two charges of Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse, Evading Arrest/Detention, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Fail to ID Fugitive – with a total bond amount of $90,000.

Officers found Guyton inside the mall at approximately 10:45 a.m. and told him he was under arrest. Guyton ran from the officers, but was quickly caught by bystanders and the officers.

Police say Guyton resisted the officers’ attempts to take him into custody, and he was tased before being placed in handcuffs. College Station Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene by officers for a medical evaluation on Guyton after he was tased.

Guyton said he could not breathe, and several patrons of the mall were concerned that Guyton was possibly suffering from a seizure and started calling 9-1-1. Officers placed Guyton into a “recovery” position until Fire Department paramedics arrived on scene.

Officers later found cocaine and marijuana inside a bag Guyton was carrying before he ran from the officers. Guyton has been transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation, and will then be transported to the Brazos County Jail.

College Station Police say Guyton will be booked on his original seven warrants, and will have additional charges of Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) and Possession of Marijuana.