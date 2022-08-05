COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests have been made in a Colllege Station car theft. Four juveniles were also involved, with one on the loose.

College Station officers were dispatched to the area of Cottage Lane and Holleman Drive around 3:40 a.m. Friday for a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle in progress. The caller described seeing five to six African-American men burglarizing a vehicle in an apartment complex.

A responding officer saw a vehicle leaving the complex, which was occupied by several African-American men. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, and a juvenile left the vehicle and ran on foot.

Another juvenile left the vehicle and also ran on foot. One of the juveniles was later found and taken into custody. This juvenile was found to be in possession of two stolen firearms – one of which was reported stolen out of the Bryan Police Department.

(Courtesy: College Station Police Department)

The other juvenile was not found, but he was identified during the investigation. The juvenile that was found was charged with Evading Arrest/Detention, Theft of Firearm and Unlawful Carry of a Weapon.

The driver – identified as 18-year-old Mia Zahnaeh Thomas, of Bryan – was arrested for Possession of Marijuana. The back seat passenger – identified as 19-year-old Isaiah James Johnson, of Bryan – was arrested for Failure to Identify.



Mia Zahnaeh Thomas (left) and Isaiah James Johnson (right). (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail)

Two other juveniles were also in the vehicle, and were released to their parents.

Several hundred dollars of U.S. currency, another firearm and other property believed to be stolen were seized.