BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man pleads guilty to Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child on Wednesday, and has been sentenced to 30 years and 20 years in prison, respectively.

The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office says 55-year-old Andres Anderson was arrested on March 23, 2021 after a young girl disclosed that Anderson sexually abused her. The child was interviewed at the Bryan child advocacy center Scotty’s House after Anderson confessed to a family friend that he abused the victim. Prior to Anderson’s confession, the victim did not make any disclosures.

Following the confession, the family friend reported the abuse to the College Station Police Department. During the interview at Scotty’s House, the child described four separate acts of abuse that she suffered from Anderson. Another one of Anderson’s family members recorded a phone conversation with Anderson – where he admitted to the abuse and said that he knew what he did was wrong.

The College Station Police Department obtained a warrant for Anderson, and he was later arrested in Laredo. The D.A.’s Office says Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child is a first-degree felony punishable with between five and 99 years or Life in Prison. Indencency with a Child by Contact is punishable with with between two and 20 years in prison. Anderson will be required to seve half of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Anderson’s guilty plea prevented the victim from being required to testify in court.