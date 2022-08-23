COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A College Station Fire crew member helped his new furry friend with his dog paddling.

College Station Fire Department crew members responded to a call with an unlikely patient. Apollo the Pitbull recently fell into the water at a local dog park. Apollo’s owners said he is not a good swimmer and is afraid of water.

After falling into the water, Apollo made it safely to an island in the lake – but was then stranded. Crews were not able to get Apollo back across the lake, so one of the crew members put on water rescue gear and crossed the water to the island.







(Courtesy: College Station Fire Department)

After making friends with Apollo, the crew member was able to help him swim back across the water to his owner.

The College Station Fire Department says it is “thankful for our team members who go above and beyond to help anyone in need – even our furry friends!”