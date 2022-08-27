COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – There was a big law enforcement presence at College Station High School after several fights between students were reported.

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Wilcox tells FOX 44 News that deputies were dispatched to College Station High School, located at 4002 Victoria Avenue, around 4 p.m. Friday – just as classes were letting out. The School Resource Deputy said there was a fight that began between a couple of students – which led to several other fights starting between students. At least 15 total students were involved in these fights.

Deputy Wilcox says these fights started in the high school’s cafeteria before moving outside, near where the school buses were. Five deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, in addition to its School Resource Deputy. The College Station Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Brazos County Constable Precinct Two also responded to the scene.

No arrests were made, no charges were filed and all students were released to their parents. No weapons were involved in any of these fights, according to Deputy Wilcox.

This investigation is ongoing.