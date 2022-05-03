COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Independent School District has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation for the third consecutive year for displaying outstanding commitment to music education.

The Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts which demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, the district answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

The NAMM Foundation is a non-profit organization supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants, and has approximately 10,300 members around the world. The foundation advances active participation in music-making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs.

For more information about the NAMM Foundation, you can visit www.nammfoundation.org.