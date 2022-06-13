COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Military Department will partner with Texas A&M Task Force 1, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and numerous other state, federal and military agencies from across Texas and the nation to conduct a large-scale aviation search and rescue exercise (called the 2022 SAREX) in the Brazos Valley.

The exercise will include multiple flights from military and civilian rescue helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and groups of exercise “victims” needing to be rescued by helicopter. This training allows state, federal, and local government Search and Rescue aviation the opportunity to develop better mechanisms for coordination during a hurricane or natural disaster.

The areas being utilized during this exercise include Easterwood Airport, Lake Bryan, the eastern portion of Lake Somerville and portions of the Brazos River – near River Place and Koppe Bridge Road. This will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

While this exercise is scheduled to primarily take place during the daytime hours, some locations will conduct nighttime exercises.

Citizens in and around the area of the training locations will see an increase of helicopters and/or first responder traffic throughout this week, with the largest presence on Wednesday, June 15. During this time, citizens should not be alarmed, as it is part of the exercise.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is aware of this exercise, and will be on site.