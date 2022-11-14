COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A College Station man is in jail after barricading himself in a residence for several hours.

The College Station Police Department said Saturday that officers responded to the 100 block of Luther W Street after receiving a report of a barricaded subject. A SWAT team and negotiators were also on scene.

This led to area residents being displaced from their homes, as well as a road closure. The suspect – identified as 25-year-old Deuntae Damon, of College Station – surrendered and was taken into custody.

Police say Damon had several warrants for his arrest, including a family assault charge. His bond in the Brazos County Jail is set at $67,030.