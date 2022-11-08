BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department is taking the time to address its community about the random sexual assaults in Bryan.

The department said on Tuesday afternoon that it has received numerous calls and messages from concerned citizens and parents from both inside and outside of the community regarding these matters.

The department said it understands the level of concern for safety. It is working with the Bryan Police Department to find and capture the suspect in these crimes.

Patrols have been increased in the Northgate area of College Station. There is no evidence to support claims that the suspect in the Bryan sexual assault cases is the same person who was burglarizing vehicles at The Barracks townhomes.

The public is encouraged to #SeeSomethingSaySomething by calling to report any suspicious activity. In the meantime, the department says people can lock their doors and check their windows. Keep blinds closed, and install a doorbell and exterior security cameras. The public can lock their vehicles and take in all valuables – such as firearms, wallets and keys. Be aware of all surroundings and walk with friends, if possible.