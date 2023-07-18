College Station (FOX 44/KWKT) — A former College Station Police Officer faces a charge of Theft as a Public Servant. The department fired the man after he was accused of stealing money from a man he arrested on July 15th.

According to police, a concerned citizen reported that De’Kendrick Anderson arrested the man and took some of his money. The person claimed the man discovered half of his money was missing when he was processed into the jail.

After getting the report, the department says detectives launched an investigation and they determined a theft had taken place.

The police department fired Anderson and a warrant for Anderson’s arrest was issued on Monday. Officers arrested Anderson on Tuesday on a charge of Theft as a Public Servant, which is a Class A misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $4,000.

The department says theft of property between $100 and $750 is typically a Class B misdemeanor, but since Anderson was a public servant at the time, the offense is enhanced.

College Station Police Chief Billy Couch says the department is embarrassed by this incident and that employees hold each other to a high standard of personal conduct. He also thanked the citizen who alerted offices to this incident and apologized to the victim of the theft.