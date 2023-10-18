WASHINGTON / COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn has announced that the City of College Station was awarded a federal grant to assist area law enforcement.

According to the Office of John Cornyn, the federal grant totals $52,576 and comes from the U.S. Department of Justice through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne JAG) Program. The money will be used to purchase law enforcement equipment in order to process crime scenes at night, and to support officer safety.

Sen. Cornyn has supported this program, and has urged the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies to fully fund it during the appropriations process.

“The Byrne JAG Program is the primary federal source of criminal justice funding for state and local governments and helps law enforcement agencies make Texas communities safer,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This funding will empower law enforcement to target public safety needs specific to their communities, address criminal threats, and reduce crime rates in cities like College Station.”