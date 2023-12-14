Bryan, Tx (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports an 18-wheeler carrying a load of crude oil rolled over early Thursday morning. It was blocking a major Brazos County highway for a short time.

A DPS spokesman said it happened on OSR West, just north of the railroad tracks, outside the north side of Bryan around 1 a.m. It was reported that despite the rollover the tank, the truck did not rupture and there was no spillage of crude.

Wreckers were called to the scene, and the truck was uprighted. The driver was not hurt.