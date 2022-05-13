BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – On Friday May 13, around 8:38 a.m., a 44-year-old male from Hearne, Texas, was transported from the Brazos County Detention Center to CHI St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan.

He was pronounced dead at 8:53 a.m. at the hospital’s Emergency Department.

The man was initially detained by the College Station Police Department at 11:23 p.m., then he was subsequently arrested and transported to the jail. He was accepted at the jail at 1:14 a.m. and was in the process of being admitted on charges of:

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B<1G,

Fail to Identify Fugitive Intentionally Giving False/Fictitious information,

Travis County Warrant for Child Support, and

Brazos County Warrant for Fail to Identify Fugitive Intentionally Giving False/Fictitious information.

Around 7:57 a.m., jail staff conducted a check on the man and he appeared to be in medical distress. Medical staff at the Detention Center were called to evaluate him, and immediately began performing lifesaving efforts.

During this time, 911 was called around 8 a.m. and EMS arrived six minutes after the call. Bryan EMS conducted their evaluation and transported him to the hospital where he later died.

The Texas Jail Commission has been notified.

A Custodial Death Report will be forwarded to the Texas Attorney General upon completion of an internal investigation conducted by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and an independent investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers.