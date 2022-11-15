COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) will host the regional conference DARPA Forward: Advancing the Horizons of National Security – at Texas A&M University.

More than 370 U.S. Defense Department staffers, defense-industry representatives, Texas A&M faculty-researchers and students have registered to attend this event in person – with over 400 registered to attend online. This conference is the fifth of six regional events presented by DARPA at major research universities across the United States this year.

The event will take place at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Highlights will include DARPA Director Stefanie Tompkins speaking during the opening ceremonies on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth will deliver the final keynote address. Wormuth is the senior civilian official within the U.S. Department of Defense, and is responsible for all matters relating to the U.S. Army.

The full agenda is available at https://forward.darpa.mil/event/Texas-AM-University.