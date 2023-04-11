BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Giddings man convicted of Assault Family Violence Strangulation with a Prior Conviction has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

39-year-old Terrance Jermaine Moore was convicted on January 13, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. He elected for the court to assess punishment. A punishment hearing was recently held, and Moore was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge David Hilburn.

Bryan Police were originally dispatched just before 11 p.m. on May 10, 2017, regarding a disturbance at 708 Suncrest Street. A neighbor called 9-1-1 report a woman screaming, “Don’t hit me,” and children screaming something about “Don’t hurt my mommy.”

The D.A.’s Office says that as officers tended to the victim in the front yard, they saw she was covered in dirt and out of breath. While telling officers she was strangled and that Moore fled, the victim passed out in the yard. As the victim’s two daughters started screaming “My mommy died,” the victim regained consciousness.

The victim told officers she was in the backyard doing laundry when Moore arrived at her house. Because Moore lived across the street and the two had been dating, she told her daughters to let Moore into the house. When the door was opened, Moore ran through the house and attacked her in the backyard. When the victim fell to the ground, Moore got on top of her and started strangling her. When doing this, Moore said, “You aren’t leaving me” and “You are going to die in front of your kids.”

The D.A.’s Office says the victim lost consciousness multiple times. Her daughters tried to get involved, and this led to Moore getting distracted and the victim regained consciousness. The victim yelled for her daughters to call the police. When they tried to use a tablet to call for help, Moore took it from them and fled the scene.

Officers noted scrapes and bruising on the victim, as well as redness and bruising on her neck. Officers testified at the trial that strangulation cases often do not have any visible injuries – due to the nature of the assault. They further testified that the injuries observed on the victim’s neck in this case are only seen in more extreme strangulation cases.

During the punishment hearing, five different officers from four different agencies testified about Moore’s previous criminal history and other pending charges. Moore has previous convictions in both Brazos County and Lee County for Theft from Person, Criminal Trespass, Assault Family Violence and multiple incidents of Evading Arrest and Resisting Arrest.

Moore was sentenced to prison in 2003for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity after violating conditions of his probation. This conviction increased his possible punishment range to between five and 99 years or life in prison, according to the D.A.’s Office.

Officers testified about an incident on April 18, 2022 in Giddings, where Moore fled from a traffic stop and officers recovered an AR-style .22 caliber firearm in his car.