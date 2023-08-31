BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Brazos County Jury sentenced a Houston man to five years in prison for manslaughter on Tuesday.

38-year-old Brandon Bowers was found guilty for the manslaughter of Charles and Madora Swist. These charges came as a result of distracted driving, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

Madora was on her way to Bryan to visit family on the night of November 2, 2018. Her three young sons were with her. As Madora approached College Station, she missed the exit for Millican to get gas.

According to the Brazos County D.A.’s Office, Madora ran out of gas near the Santa’s Wonderland in the northbound lane of S Highway 6. She pulled over to the side of the road, activated her hazard lights and called her father, Charles Swist, for help.

Charles responded to the side of S Highway 6 to help Madora refill her gas tank. Charles pulled behind Madora, activated his hazard lights and used his headlights to illuminate Madora’s vehicle. While filling the gas tank, Madora and Charles were struck and killed by Bowers.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office returned to the scene, according to the Brazos County D.A.’s Office. They interviewed Bowers, who admitted that he was looking at his phone and did not see the victims on the side of the road. Bowers also admitted that he deleted his Instagram before law enforcement arrived. Law enforcement seized and downloaded Bowers’ cell phone.

Prosecutors presented evidence during the trial that the download showed Bowers watched and recorded videos, sent and read text messages on multiple platforms and took screenshots prior to the crash. Prosecutors also presented evidence that, as a result of Bowers being distracted on his phone, he crossed over the fog line and struck both vehicles and both victims at highway speeds.

The Brazos County D.A.’s Office says that all three of Madora’s sons were inside of her vehicle at the time of the crash. None of them were injured.