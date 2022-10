BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Due to the pandemic as well as inflation, the Brazos Valley Food Bank needs the community’s support now more than ever.

The organization says that donations are still low, while lines at the food pantries are longer. They are asking for donations of $25 – which will provide up to 50 meals for neighbors.

If you would like to make a donation, you can visit the Food Bank’s official website here.