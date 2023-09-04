COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A Conroe man is in jail after a wrong way vehicle pursuit in College Station comes to an end.

College Station Police received multiple calls regarding an SUV traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 6 near Southern Point (Texas World Speedway) around 2:50 a.m. Sunday. Dispatch was able to give critical information from the 9-1-1 callers to the officers while they worked to arrive at this area.

(Courtesy: College Station Police Department)

Officers found the vehicle and placed stop sticks on the highway in order to safely stop it. The vehicle was spiked in the southbound lanes of the highway, just after the Harvey Mitchell Parkway exit.

The vehicle then swerved and attempted to collide into a College Station PD patrol vehicle. The vehicle lost control in the ditch and continued southbound on the south feeder of Highway 6. The vehicle came to a stop at the feeder road and Holleman Drive East, and the driver was taken into custody.

College Station Police have identified the driver as 21-year-old William Alexander Cuellar, of Conroe. Cuellar has been charged with Evading in a Vehicle, Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant, Driving While Intoxicated with Open Container and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He also had an active warrant out of Montgomery County.