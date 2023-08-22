COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two men have been arrested after drugs and firearms were discovered during a College Station traffic stop.

Officers initiated the traffic stop on Texas Avenue and Southwest Parkway around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday. Through the investigation, two firearms, magazines and ammunition, marijuana and MDMA pills were found inside of the vehicle.

(Courtesy: College Station Police Department)

22-year-old Arreyus Laval Smith, of Brenham, was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana. 31-year-old Larry Darnell Smith, of Houston, was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carry of a Weapon.

Arreyus Laval Smith. (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail) Larry Darnell Smith. (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail)

Smith also had a warrant out of Caldwell County for Assault Causes Bodily Injury, a Class A Misdemeanor, with a $20,000 bond.