College Station (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory for 12-year-old Je’nnaela Durainne Cummings. The College Station Police Department asked for the advisory.

Cummings was last seen at a home in the 3100 block of Norton Lane in College Station, around 12 p.m. on September 13, 2023. Jennaela is 5’5″, 140 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Officers believe she is still in the area with older unrelated people and may be at risk of serious bodily injury.

If you know where she is, please contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.

An Endangered Missing Child advisory is NOT an AMBER Alert but is used for cases where law enforcement believes that the missing child is in danger of death or serious bodily injury.