DALLAS, Texas (FOX 44) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $750,000 in research grant funding to go towards the Texas A&M University.

The grant money will assist in developing and evaluating innovative methods and approaching to inform of the human health risks which might result from exposure to chemical mixtures in the environment.

The EPA says the purpose of this study is to ensure human health protection by studying the toxicity of known and unknown components. The research team will use environmental samples collected during and after disasters – where chemical re-distribution has been documented. Analyzing these samples allows for a focus on the effects of single chemicals on human health.

Chemicals in the environment are often present as mixtures in the air, water, soil, food and products in commerce. These chemical mixtures include PFAS, phthalates, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), disinfection by-products (DBPs) and other well-characterized mixtures.

The EPA says there is a need to assess the toxicity of chemical mixtures to understand how their combined effects on health and the environment differ from what is known about individual chemicals. Due to their lower cost and higher throughput, new approach methods (NAMs) and use of alternative animal models have emerged as potential approaches to advance the risk assessment of mixtures.

To help address this research need, the institutions receiving these grants will conduct research focused on the development and improvement, evaluation, and integration of predictive toxicology methods to evaluate environmental chemical mixtures.

Below are is a list of grantees and their project titles: