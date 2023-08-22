College Station (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra has postponed its outdoor concert for Sunday, August 27th, because of excessive heat.

The Executive Board says it made the decision out of concern for its musicians, patrons, and fans.

With the temperature expected to reach 107 this weekend, the orchestra felt the safety and well-being of the community was more important.

The orchestra says its Free Family concerts are meant to unite the community and give people the opportunity to enjoy music in a beautiful setting. Saturday’s performance was to be from the percussion ensemble.

A replacement date for the concert has not been announced so far. The next scheduled free concert is September 17th at 6 p.m. at The Front Porch at Century Square.