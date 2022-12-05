AFG/Twin Peaks staff help load Christmas trees for service members at the 2021 Annual Christmas Tree Giveaway in Bryan. (Photo: Boost 1 Marketing)

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Avalanche Food Group (AFG) and Twin Peaks will be giving away 150 fresh-cut Christmas trees and all the trimmings to Bryan military, veteran and first responder families.

This event will take place this Tuesday at the Twin Peaks restaurant located at 768 N. Earl Rudder Freeway in Bryan, from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. All families receiving trees have been pre-selected.

This event will mark the third Christmas Tree Giveaway at the Bryan Twin Peaks, and the eighth consecutive year AFG has provided trees. AFG has given away over 5,000 Christmas trees to military, veteran and civilian families-in-need since the launch of their Annual Christmas Tree Giveaway in 2014.

The company will also distribute 850 trees to veterans and military families at Twin Peaks locations in Beaumont, Bryan, Corpus Christi, and Houston – and in Indianapolis, Indiana – between December 5 and December 10, 2022.