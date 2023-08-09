Bryan (FOX 44/KWKT) — Deputies arrested a former Brazos County Detention Officer Wednesday on charges of Violation of Civil Rights and Improper Sexual Activity with a person in custody.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received a report in July of 2023 that Uriah Woodard brought contraband into the jail and that he had a sexual encounter with an inmate.

Investigators say they questioned Woodard and he submitted his resignation once the interview ended.

At the end of the investigation, Woodard was criminally charged. He was taken into custody, booked into the Brazos County Jail, and given an $8,000 bail.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says it takes any allegations of misconduct seriously and does not tolerate any actions that compromise the safety, rights, and well-being of individuals in their custody.