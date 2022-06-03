Bryan, Tx (FOX44) – Former Brazos County Detention Officer Christopher Dewuan Kersee was arrested Friday charged with bringing a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, a third degree felony.

The arrest by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office came following an investigation into a May 21st incident in the jail.

Several inmates were discovered smoking tobacco in the facility that day.

It was discovered that the contraband was brought into the facility by an employee, which triggered the beginning of a criminal investigation.

A Sheriff’s Office statement said evidence was obtained indicating that Kersee had brought the tobacco in and he was suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

He resigned his position during that investigation with a probable cause document presented to the District Attorney’s Office followed by the issuance of an arrest warrant.

He was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Brazos County Jail with his bond set at $15,000.