COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A College Station man wanted on a Sexual Assault warrant has turned himself in to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

College Station Police received a report on February 1 of a sexual assault at Elements Massage, in the 3900 block of Rock Prairie Road, on January 30. The victim reported that during a scheduled massage, the massage therapist sexually assaulted her. The woman then immediately ended the massage and left the business.

The next day, the victim reported this information to the owner of the business – who made arrangements to assist the victim in reporting this to the College Station Police Department. The owner reported that prior to the victim notifying her of this incident, she already placed the therapist on administrative leave due to a complaint made by another client.

Upon learning of this information, police say the owner immediately fired the therapist. While investigating this case, and with the assistance of the owner and Elements Massage, detectives discovered more people who reported similar offenses with the same therapist during his one month of employment at this business.

A warrant for Sexual Assault was issued for 51-year-old Roberto Ramirez-Bautista on March 22. Ramirez-Bautista turned himself in to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office for this warrant on April 4th.

College Station Police says Elements Massage and the owners of the business have been, and continue to be, fully cooperative in investigating this case. If you have experienced a similar incident involving a massage with Ramirez-Bautista, or have any information on this case, you can contact the department at 979-764-3600.