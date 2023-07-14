BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Four aggravated robbery suspects have been apprehended after the execution of multiple arrest and search warrants in Bryan on Friday. One suspect is still being sought.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, these warrants were served with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety, College Station Police Department, the Texas A&M University Police Department, the Bryan Police Department, the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office and Austin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says the warrants were served at Mervin’s Run, Bittle Lane and Cunningham Lane. This operation was a result of an investigation and intelligence gathering by Texas DPS, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bryan PD and the Sheriff’s Office.

Four arrests were made during this operation. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Arnoldo Romero on an active warrant for Aggravated Robbery. 29-year-old Rafael Romero is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. 24-year-old Jeffrey Neblett was arrested on an active warrant for Aggravated Robbery.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested 43-year-old Byron Briggs faces several drug charges, as well as tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Further charges could be added.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is also actively searching for one additional suspect with an active warrant for aggravated robbery. They are looking for any information or tips regarding the location of 19-year-old Darryeic Jackson. If you know of his whereabouts, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 979-361-4980. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

Darryeic Jackson. (Courtesy: Brazos County Sheriff’s Office)

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators found four firearms, 21.9 grams of marijuana, 9.6 grams of MDMA, also known as Ecstasy or Molly, 264 grams of K2, 326.4 grams of methamphetamine and 14 grams of cocaine.