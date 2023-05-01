BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Four injuries have been reported after an early Sunday morning shooting in Bryan.

Officers responded to the 200 block of W 26th Street at approximately 2:15 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired. Two victims with apparent gunshot wounds were found on scene. While investigating, two more people responded to the hospital in their own vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say all gunshot wounds are non-life threatening, and that this does not appear to be a random shooting incident.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.