COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A College Station company is giving back to its community in a unique way.

Christian Brothers Automotive is a faith-based automotive repair shop hosting National Service Day this Saturday, October 15. The shop will be providing free oil changes and safety checks to families from 8 a.m. until noon.

The shop is located at 4054 Texas 6 Frontage Road. For more information on the company, you can visit www.cbac.com/college-station.