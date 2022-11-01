COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of College Station officially broke ground on Phase 1 of the Texas Independence Ballpark at Midtown on Monday.

The City says the ballpark is located north of the old landfill on Rock Prairie Road. The first phase is expected to be finished by early 2024.

(Courtesy: City of College Station)

The $16.6 million contract with Vaughn Construction includes four baseball fields, parking, lighting, batting cages, concession and restroom space, seating, landscaping, and supporting infrastructure. The project’s second phase is part of the November 8 bond election.