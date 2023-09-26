College Station (FOX 44/KWKT) — A College Station High School student is accused of making threats while in class Tuesday.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says the school’s administration received an anonymous tip about the threats. The administration and a school resource deputy from the sheriff’s office removed the student, who was then arrested.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says all reports of threats are taken seriously. Deputies say the safety and security of students and staff are paramount, and they are committed to maintaining a safe learning environment.

The school district and law enforcement encourage students to speak up about concerning behavior. Students can report any incidents directly to a school resource deputy, teacher, or administrator.

Students can also leave an anonymous tip through the application called the “P3 Campus App,” which is on the home page of each CSISD secondary campus website.