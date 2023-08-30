The Shearwood Creek Fire in Jasper County is over 3,500 acres. (Courtesy: Texas A&M Forest Service)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas­ (FOX 44) – During the upcoming dove hunting season, Texans are urged to help protect lands and natural resources by being mindful of activities which could cause a wildfire.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, persistent triple-digit temperatures and minimal rainfall over the past two months have resulted in extremely dry vegetation across the state. This increases the likelihood of dangerous wildfires. Any outdoor activities that create heat or sparks can ignite dry vegetation and wildfire.

Every year, hunters take to Texas lands for the start of dove hunting season. Wildfires caused by vehicles, trailers, ATV/UTVs and other equipment frequently used while hunting and camping are common during the season, which occurs from September to January each year.

Conditions are favorable for wildfire ignitions this year, and Texas land management agencies are urging everyone to be cautious on hunts – whether it takes place on public or private land.

The Forest Service says that as the upper-level ridge continues over Texas, widespread temperatures will remain in the triple-digits with lower relative humidity values. With little to no improvement in fuel dryness, fire potential is expected to persist for North, Central and East Texas.

The Forest Service says that nine out of ten wildfires in Texas are caused by humans. Everyone can make a difference by taking personal responsibility for their actions. Remain vigilant as drought conditions continue to expand and intensify, and be cautious with any activity which might cause a spark.

To avoid accidentally starting a wildfire while dove hunting:

Avoid driving over and parking on dry grass – the heat from your vehicle can easily ignite the grass.

Always check with local officials for burn bans or other outdoor burning restrictions. Each county in Texas sets and lifts its own burn bans. View the latest burn ban map here: https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/burnbans/ .

. If you are taking a trailer out on your adventures, make sure that the tires are properly inflated, chains will not contact the road and any loose metal will not continually hit anything else, all of which can cause sparks.

Always be ready to put out a fire should one start. Have a shovel and water with you in camp and have a fire extinguisher with you at all times.