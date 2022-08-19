BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas A&M University will be greeting thousands of Aggies during Howdy Week!

The university says the festivities will take place from August 20 through 23. This is TAMU’s way of welcoming new and returning students to campus for the start of the new school year.

The four-day schedule of more than 100 free events and programs includes:

University Libraries Open House

Late Night Breakfast

GatheRing & Yell Practice

The Class of 2026 Class Photo

Ice Cream Carnival

MSC Aggie Cinema Movie Night

StuAct Block Party

Rec-A-Palooza

You can check out the full schedule of events for more information.

Many new students at Texas A&M say the event was vital in helping them get acquainted with other Aggies, to find organizations interesting to them, and to help them adjust to college life.

Howdy Week is hosted by the Office of New Student & Family Programs. Fall classes at Texas A&M begin on August 24.