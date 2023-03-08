COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) is hosting its 35th Annual Spring Fire School through this Friday.

The events are taking place at the TEEX Brayton Fire Field, located at 1595 Nuclear Science Road. The TEEX says more than 350 participants and 60 guest instructors are expected at this year’s school.

The Annual Spring Fire School offers a unique opportunity for municipal and industrial emergency responders to train during the same week in the major emergency response disciplines of firefighting, hazardous materials and rescue.

For more information about the event, you can contact Communications Specialist Brandi Flores at brandi.flores@teex.tamu.edu or by calling (210) 382-0714. For more information about TEEX, you can visit TEEX.org.