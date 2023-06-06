COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A 16-year-old juvenile has been arrested after a pursuit in a vehicle reported stolen.

College Station Police officers made the arrest after a brief pursuit, both in vehicles and on foot. This came after the victim spotted their stolen vehicle and started following it to the Southgate Village Apartments, located at 134 Luther Street.

Police say the juvenile has been taken to Juvenile Detention, and is charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Evading in a Vehicle.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.