COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two juvenile males have been arrested after a Monday morning report that three men were checking for unlocked vehicles at a College Station apartment complex.

The department says a witness called 9-1-1 at 4:40 a.m. Monday to report that three men were checking vehicles at The Curve at Crescent Pointe apartments. One juvenile was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana and Evading Arrest. The other juvenile was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

The juveniles’ identities were not revealed by authorities.