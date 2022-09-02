BRYAN / COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas A&M University’s Aggie Park will be opening in style!

A free concert headlined by Robert Earl Keen `78 and presented by Southwest Airlines will be taking place Friday night. This concert will be the third-to-last show on Keen’s farewell tour.

This concert is free, but attendees are required to register here. Gates will open at 5:15 p.m., with performances starting at 6 p.m. Keen will take the stage at 8:50 p.m. The concert will end before Midnight Yell (across the street in Kyle Field).

For more information on the show, you can go here.

In addition, the Association of Former Students will officially hand over the newly-completed Aggie Park to Texas A&M University at the Aggie Park Dedication on Saturday. This event will include A&M dignitaries and speakers, a ribbon-cutting, a cannon fired by the Parsons Mounted Cavalry, music by the Aggie Spirit Band, and will conclude with the Corps of Cadets marching for the first time across the new Plank Bridge en route to Kyle Field as part of the football gameday march-in.

This event will take place at 9 a.m. at The Stage in Aggie Park, near the north end of the lake.