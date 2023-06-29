BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Legionella bacteria has been found in the HVAC system of one of the housing units at the Brazos County Jail.

Brazos County officials received the test results on Wednesday. When the Sheriff’s Office was notified of the test results, approximately 100 inmates were immediately moved as a precaution. Testing was underway following an employee being diagnosed.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria. It is not spread person-to-person, but through small droplets of water in the air that are breathed in.

Most people exposed to Legionella do not become ill. People at higher risk of illness are those with a weakened immune system, those 50 years or older, smokers and people with chronic lung disease. Symptoms may include fever, chills, muscle aches, and cough – which usually start two to ten days after exposure to the bacteria.

There are no known cases in the facility. In the event any inmate or staff member shows signs or reports these symptoms, they will receive immediate medical attention.