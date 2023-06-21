COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A College Station man has been arrested, and is accused of fatally stabbing his wife.

College Station Police announced at 11 a.m. Tuesday that there was a heavy police presence in the 14000 block of Renee Lane, near Barron Road. Travelers were told to avoid this area.

As of noon, officers, detectives and Crime Scene Techs were on scene processing a crime scene. A suspect was detained. Police said there was no threat to the public.

Police later announced that they were dispatched to the scene at 10:24 a.m., where a woman was found dead by a family member. Through an investigation at the scene, it was determined that a domestic disturbance occurred between a husband and a wife.

The wife was fatally stabbed during this altercation. The husband fled the scene, and was later found and detained with the assistance of the Bryan Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The deceased has been identified as 44-year-old Sherry Jutson, of College Station. The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Brian Alan Jutson, Jr., of College Station, who has been charged with Murder. His bond has been set at $500,000. No other injuries were reported.

This case remains under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.