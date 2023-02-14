COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A Bryan man is in jail, and is accused of robbing a Valero gas station in College Station.

College Station Police officers responded to the gas station located at 603 Harvey Road for the robbery, which occurred around 11:25 a.m. Monday. The victim was able to give a detailed description of the suspect, and said that the suspect brought out a firearm during the robbery.

The suspect left the scene with cash, coins, cigarettes and cigars. Officers found the suspect at a nearby apartment building with the stolen merchandise shortly afterwards. The firearm was also found.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Jontae Daquarius Webber, of Bryan. Webber has been charged with Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Carry of a Weapon by Felon. He was booked into the Brazos County Jail, where his bond is set at $20,000.