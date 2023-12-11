BRYAN / COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A 33-year-old Brazos County man has been taken into custody for possession of child pornography.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office assisted The Pflugerville Police Department Friday morning with the execution of their arrest and search warrant for child pornography at a home located in College Station. Marvin Dee-Glynn Dawson was taken into custody.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators with the Sheriff’s Office discovered Dawson had additional images of child pornography. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

The Sheriff’s Office says further updates will be provided as the investigation continues. FOX 44 News will have this information as it becomes available.