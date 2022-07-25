COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in jail after a vehicle accident in College Station sent one woman to the hospital.

After receiving a 9-1-1 call at approximately 6:34 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a major accident at the 11600 block of FM-2154 – at Wellborn Road and Waxing Lane. When officers arrived, they discovered a tan Buick sedan struck a black Ford F-150 which was stopped at a stop sign at Waxing Lane.

Dispatch received information from a second caller saying they were following a Toyota Sequioa – which reportedly caused the accident. The caller followed the Toyota to the Brazos Valley Bombers Baseball Field in Bryan. Officers later found the driver and detained him for questioning.

Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Buick was driven by a woman who was the sole occupant of the vehicle in the far left lane of northbound Wellborn Road, and the Toyota was in the center lane. The Toyota made an unsafe lane change into the far left lane, striking the Buick. The Buick struck the center median, and then struck the Toyota again. The woman in the Buick lost control of her vehicle, went across all three lanes of traffic, and struck the stopped Ford at Waxing Lane.

The woman in the Buick was unconscious and suffered several injuries. A College Station Fire crew transported the woman to the emergency room at St. Joseph Hospital. She is in stable condition in the ICU. The Ford had three occupants inside of the vehicle who were all treated on scene and released.

The driver of the Toyota was found in Bryan, and has been identified as 22-year-old Britton Hollis Young, of Flower Mound. He was placed in custody.

Police say Young did not appear to be intoxicated, and consented to giving a blood sample to be tested for any intoxicants. He is charged with Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury – a third-degree felony. He is also charged with Fail to Stop, Give Information or Assistance – a Class B Misdemeanor.

Young was booked into the Brazos County Jail. His bond is set at $10,000.