COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A College Station man is charged with burglary, and with the kidnapping of an elderly woman.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of Raymond Stotzer Parkway at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare concern regarding an elderly woman who was sending strange messages to the reporting party. Officers arrived at the residence and were not able to find the woman.

Detectives were called to the scene to assist based on evidence discovered. Detectives and officers with College Station PD used available resources to find the woman in a wooded area at 9:35 a.m.

The woman was found inside a vehicle with a person who was court ordered not to be near her. The woman was immediately removed from the scene and transported to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries, and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. The woman has since been released from the hospital.

The suspect has been identified as 55-year-old Justin Scott Meads, of College Station. Meads was taken into custody and has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation – a first-degree felony, Violation of a Protective Order or Conditions of Bond – a third-degree felony, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle – a State Jail felony, Injury to Elderly Individual – a third-degree felony and Aggravated Kidnapping – a first-degree felony.