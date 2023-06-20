BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man pleads guilty Tuesday morning to Trafficking a Child, and has been sentenced to 15 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, 27-year-old Corey Smith also pled guilty to Promotion of Prostitution and Compelling Prostitution of a Person Younger than 18, and was sentenced to 15 years on these charges as well. Smith had no prior criminal history.

The Frisco Police Department originally contacted the Bryan Police Department on November 19, 2020 in an effort to find a missing juvenile. Frisco Police believed the juvenile was found in Bryan or College Station. Bryan Police immediately assigned its Direct Deployment Team (DDT) to assist in finding the child.

According to the Brazos County D.A.’s Office, DDT members found prostitution ads confirming the juvenile was in Brazos County. The ads posted featured the juvenile and an unknown woman offering sexual acts to potential buyers in exchange for money.

The DDT used these ads as a way to make contact with both women. The team messaged the phone number from the ad and arranged for an undercover officer to meet with both of them at the Manor Inn in College Station. The officer entered in an agreement to exchange in sexual acts with both women in exchange for $200.

Before arriving at the Manor Inn, the DDT coordinated with the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Scotty’s House, and Unbound Bryan-College Station to coordinate a joint plan to assist in recovering the juvenile.

When officers entered the hotel room, they confirmed this juvenile was the one reported missing. Unbound advocates immediately stepped in to provide services to both the juvenile and the adult woman. The Department of Family Services is getting the juvenile safely back to Frisco with her family.

The Brazos County D.A.’s Office says that with the continued work of the Bryan Police Department, they were able to establish evidence proving Smith was a “pimp” who recruited the adult woman to engage in prostitution – and then also got the juvenile with the specific purpose of prostitution.

As a result of the convictions, Smith will be required to register as a sex offender for life.