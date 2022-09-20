BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after a Brazos County jury found him guilty of Assault Family Violence with a Previous Conviction.

The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release on Monday that 39-year-old Bennie Ray Campbell was sentenced by Judge David Hilburn of the 361st District Court on September 16.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office originally responded to a 9-1-1 call on November 18, 2018 – which was made by the victim’s 17-year-old son after his stepfather, who is Campbell, struck his mom in the face and injured her. At the time of the assault, Campbell and the victim were together for more than 15 years. They lived at a house in Bryan with their two young daughters and the victim’s 17-year-old son.

On the day of the assault, the victim got up to do some chores around the house. Campbell was upset about being woken up by the noise early on a weekend. This caused an argument which resulted in Campbell hitting the victim in the face. The victim’s son heard the assault. When he confronted Campbell about the assault, Campbell responded by hitting the son as well. Campbell fled the scene after the 17-year-old called 9-1-1.

A Sheriff’s deputy responded to the house and was able to talk to the victim and her son about what took place. After explaining the events from that morning, the victim showed the deputy the injury to her lip which was caused by Campbell.

Officers were not able to find Campbell on the day of the assault, so they got a warrant for his arrest.

On November 26, 2018, a deputy responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at the same residence after a verbal argument between Campbell and the victim. Campbell was arrested on the warrant from November 18.

During the trial, the jury heard testimony about what happened on November 18, 2018. They also learned about the history between Campbell and the victim. The jury heard evidence of several other assaults committed by Campbell against the victim over the years. Among them was an assault from 2009 – where Campbell was convicted after causing injuries to the victim’s face. The jury also learned about a 2011 Burglary of a Habitation where Campbell kicked in the door to the victim’s parents’ house and proceeded to assault the victim once inside – causing injuries to her face.

At the time of the November 18, 2018 assault, Campbell was on parole following his third prison trip.

This case was investigated by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Nathan Wood and Gretchen Helmuth.