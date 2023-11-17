BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 34-year-old Bryan man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for Assault of a Peace Officer and Retaliation.

Maurice Gene Rollo, Jr. pled guilty on Thursday, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. He was also convicted and sentenced on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver Between Four and 200 Grams.

Rollo was originally pulled over by a Bryan Police officer on May 16, 2021 for failing to signal a turn. Rollo immediately got out of the vehicle and became verbally abusive towards the officer, refusing to follow the officer’s directions.

The D.A.’s Office says Rollo told the officer that he was going to run, which led to the officer placing him in handcuffs. Rollo then started yelling for the passenger in his vehicle to lock the vehicle and take the keys so that officers could not search it.

Rollo started resisting the officer and struck him in the groin with his knee. He also made attempts to kick the officer. Over 13 grams of methamphetamine was discovered in Rollo’s vehicle – which the D.A.’s Office says is an amount consistent with the sale of narcotics.

After Rollo bonded out of jail, he was arrested again on March 23, 2022. After being pulled over by the Police Department, Rollo got agitated and threw his car keys on top of a building. When the vehicle was later searched, over 17 grams of methamphetamine was discovered.

The D.A.’s Office says that when Rollo was being transported to jail, he made numerous threats to several officers. He said he would assault and sexually assault them and their family members when he got out of jail.

When Rollo was making these threats, he attempted to get out of his handcuffs and come through the partition in the police vehicle. On this occasion, as well as during other arrests, Rollo intentionally caused damage to Bryan PD vehicles.

The D.A.’s Office says Rollo has a criminal history dating back to 2007. He has previous convictions for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and Assault Family Violence with a Prior Conviction.