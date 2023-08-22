BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man pleads guilty to Aggravated Promotion of Prostitution and has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, 52-year-old Christopher Scott was originally arrested on March 27, 2020 at a motel in College Station. A woman called 9-1-1 after receiving a phone call from her daughter, who was at the motel with Scott. During the phone call, the mother heard her daughter being assaulted.

Officers responded and found the victim, as well as another young woman. Both women were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital, where they were examined by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner. During the examinations, both women said that Scott was forcing them to engage in prostitution. They traveled to multiple cities in Texas, where they were forced to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money.

The D.A.’s Office says one of the survivors was present at the plea on Monday, and was able to confront Scott for the first time. She was able to regain control over her life by facing him in the courtroom. Scott pled guilty to Aggravated Promotion of Prostitution, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Judge Kyle Hawthorne.

The D.A.’s Office says that the assistance of the College Station Police Department and Baylor Scott & White greatly helped in the investigation and presecution of this case.

The D.A.’s Office says that Aggravated Promotion of Prostitution is a first-degree felony punishable by five to 99 years or life in prison. Scott will be required to serve half of his sentence before being eligible for parole and will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.